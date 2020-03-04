Noose placed on Milwaukee brewery shooter's locker in 2015

Jones told the AP in a telephone interview that he worked at the brewery from 2013 until 2019. He said Ferrill mentioned to him that someone had placed an ace of spades playing card on his locker in 2016 or 2017.

"We knew what that meant," Jones said. "It's calling you black, like a spade."

He said workers of different races clustered together in cliques. He noticed racist graffiti directed toward blacks on bathroom stalls and said a Hispanic employee refused to train him on how to use a machine that filled bottles with beer because he is black. He never filed any formal complaints with human resources personnel, he said, but he did complain verbally to them. Nothing was done, he said.

Jones said the culture was so toxic that it drove him to smoke marijuana and fail a drug test, resulting in his firing in 2019.

"I still get mad about it to this day," Jones said. "What could you do? Tell HR, they say, `We'll look into it.' I can't run to HR 10 times a day. ... They had bad seeds and they never tried to weed them out."

He described Ferrill as a quiet man who was focused on his work. He never fooled around because he didn't want to give his managers any reason to fire him, Jones said.