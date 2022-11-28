Nonprofit leader, former school lunch official charged with long-running fraud

The executive director of a Sun Prairie faith-based provider of homeless services has been charged with defrauding her former employer, including by diverting school lunch money meant for poor children to her own children, Waunakee School District teachers and others.

Connie J. Vacho, 40, of DeForest, was charged Nov. 21 with two felonies and three misdemeanors for misappropriating or stealing money from the school district and Taher Inc., a Minnesota-based company that contracts with school districts to manage their school lunch programs.

The allegations date from October 2019 until the time she was fired from her role as food service director with Taher in June, when the fraud was reported to police as a "petty cash issue," according to the criminal complaint in the case. Prior to that she had been overseeing the school district's lunch program for about six years.

Vacho was hired in July as executive director of Shelter from the Storm Ministries, which focuses on providing housing and life-skills training for homeless women and their children in Sun Prairie.

Shelter from the Storm, Taher, the school district and Vacho did not immediately respond to requests for comment Monday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Vacho began diverting money from a fund to pay for a la carte food items for children in the Waunakee district's free and reduced-price lunch program to her children's lunch accounts, as well as to the accounts of children not in the program, her co-workers' children, some Waunakee teachers and other "guests."

All told Waunakee police found 30 instances in which Vacho transferred money from the fund to her children's school lunch accounts, for a total of $1,078.40 between Oct. 17, 2019, and June 7, 2022. Police do not detail in the complaint how much money was transferred to other lunch accounts from the fund, which is paid for with donations from civic organizations and individuals.

Vacho also used Taher money to pay for nearly $500 in catering for herself and over the course of about a year and a half got reimbursed for unauthorized charges and miscategorized other charges to make them appear legitimate, to the tune of about $7,300. In some cases, Vacho bought large-dollar gift cards or restaurant meals. She also bought plants, Girl Scout cookies, an iPad case, toys, "cat items," health and beauty products, and other items for her or her family.

Investigators also found she'd pocketed a $900 check meant for a holiday party for district staff then sought reimbursement for more than $500 spent on the actual holiday party at Cuco's Mexican Restaurant in Waunakee, going so far as to create a fraudulent receipt from the restaurant in an effort to cover her tracks.

Vacho's initial court appearance is Dec. 8.