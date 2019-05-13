Two men fighting in a residence on the West Side Sunday night led to shots being fired, but nobody was injured in the shooting.
The incident happened at about 10:10 p.m. in the 700 block of Odana Lane, Madison police said.
Arriving officers heard three gunshots.
"The reports appeared to have come from behind the building," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "There were no reports of injuries or property damage."
Witnesses told officers there was an argument between two men in the townhouse.
"Punches were thrown, and one of the men went outside just as officers arrived," DeSpain said.
The unidentified man was arrested for disorderly conduct.
"He also is a person of interest in the shots being fired," DeSpain said. "Officers are still investigating and have not yet located a gun."
