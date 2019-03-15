A school bus in the Middleton/Cross Plains School District crashed Friday morning, but nobody was injured in the crash.
It happened at about 7:50 a.m. on Blackhawk Road near Rose Court in the town of Middleton, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
The bus was westbound on Blackhawk Road, enroute to Glacier Creek Middle School, when it crossed the center line and went off the road into a residential yard.
"The bus driver was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated," said Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer.
The crash could have been the result of a medical condition since road conditions were good at the time, officials said.
Another school bus went to the scene to take the students to school.
It was unknown how many students were on the bus.
The crash remains under investigation.