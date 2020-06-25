Nobody injured as gunfire erupts on Near East and North sides

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

No injuries or property damages were reported after Madison police responded to two reports of gunshots Wednesday night.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The first report was called in shortly before 6:30 p.m., when a witness saw a man hanging out of a car window and firing a gun on the 2300 block of East Mifflin Street.

"The 911 caller was one of many concerned community members who heard numerous reports," police said in a news release.

Officers found a dozen shell casings on the scene. The gunman was riding in a dark-colored Volkswagen, possibly a hatchback or small SUV, police said.

Gunfire was reported on the 3700 block of School Road about half an hour later. A witness reported seeing a man shooting rounds into the air, and the MPD found nine shell casings.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.