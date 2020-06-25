You are the owner of this article.
Nobody injured as gunfire erupts on Near East and North sides
No injuries or property damages were reported after Madison police responded to two reports of gunshots Wednesday night. 

The first report was called in shortly before 6:30 p.m., when a witness saw a man hanging out of a car window and firing a gun on the 2300 block of East Mifflin Street. 

"The 911 caller was one of many concerned community members who heard numerous reports," police said in a news release. 

Officers found a dozen shell casings on the scene. The gunman was riding in a dark-colored Volkswagen, possibly a hatchback or small SUV, police said. 

Gunfire was reported on the 3700 block of School Road about half an hour later. A witness reported seeing a man shooting rounds into the air, and the MPD found nine shell casings. 

