Two men armed with tiki torches fought in the East Towne Mall food court Thursday, with one getting arrested and the other fleeing before police arrived.
Damonte Lacey-Parr, 21, Milwaukee, was arrested on tentative charges of disorderly conduct while armed and criminal damage to property, Madison police said.
The fight had to do with getting a ride.
Officers went to the food court after multiple witnesses reported two men physically fighting while armed with the torches.
Police spokesman Officer Joseph Buccellato said the torches were of the electric variety and were grabbed by the combatants from a nearby restaurant patio.
Lacey-Parr was in the mall parking lot with a security guard when police arrived.
"He said he was in Chicago earlier in the morning when he was approached by strangers in a vehicle asking if he wanted to make some money," Buccellato said.
He was given some money and a ride to East Towne Mall, where he was instructed to buy a cellphone.
"The other person became upset when Lacey-Parr couldn't complete the transaction, so he threatened Lacey-Parr with leaving him behind in Madison," Buccellato said.
That's when the tiki torch fight started, near the outside patio.
"The altercation moved inside the mall, where Lacey-Parr was seen on video throwing chairs at the other involved subject, then taking a broom from a cleaning cart, breaking the broom in half and swinging the broom handle close to uninvolved bystanders," Buccellato said.
Nobody was hurt during the fight.