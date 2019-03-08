A quarrel over drugs in Janesville Thursday night erupted into gunfire, with two people arrested and nobody getting injured.
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at 119 Linn Street, Janesville police said.
Michael Black, 22, was tentatively charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed, three counts of disorderly conduct/domestic violence while armed and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety/domestic violence while armed, and Cole Smith, 22, was tentatively charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
Police went to the residence after getting a report of an armed man threatening to shoot everyone inside.
The 911 caller was a woman with four young children. They were able to get out of the residence safely.
"While the victim was leaving the residence, a single gunshot was heard coming from the residence," the police report said.
"During the investigation, officers learned a mutual friend heard the argument and discharged a firearm outside the residence," police said.
The incident was isolated and there was no danger to the community, police said.
