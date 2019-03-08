Try 3 months for $3

A quarrel over drugs in Janesville Thursday night erupted into gunfire, with two people arrested and nobody getting injured.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. at 119 Linn Street, Janesville police said.

Michael Black, 22, was tentatively charged with four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety while armed, three counts of disorderly conduct/domestic violence while armed and one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety/domestic violence while armed, and Cole Smith, 22, was tentatively charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police went to the residence after getting a report of an armed man threatening to shoot everyone inside.

The 911 caller was a woman with four young children. They were able to get out of the residence safely.

"While the victim was leaving the residence, a single gunshot was heard coming from the residence," the police report said. 

"During the investigation, officers learned a mutual friend heard the argument and discharged a firearm outside the residence," police said.

The incident was isolated and there was no danger to the community, police said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Bill Novak is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal.

Comments disabled.