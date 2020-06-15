No probation or additional jail ordered for teen in accidental shooting of friend

A woman who accidentally shot a friend in the face while playing with his gun last year will not have to serve any additional time in jail and can ask to have her felony conviction expunged once she pays court costs and restitution, a judge decided Monday.
Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland said Kennedy L. DeNoble, 18, of Sun Prairie, who was 17 when she shot Gregory S. Hampton Jr. while playing with his gun at his Madison apartment, would likely not benefit from supervision under probation, as sought by Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess, who had also sought six months in jail as a condition of DeNoble's probation.
"I'm going to decline to use the services of the Department of Corrections," Hyland said during the sentencing hearing, held by video conference because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. "I cannot foresee there are any programming needs that can be met by that."
Hyland sentenced DeNoble to 30 days in jail but deemed the sentence served by the time she spent in jail while the case was pending.
Total costs are not yet known, until the district attorney's office submits a proposed restitution order within two months.
DeNoble was initially charged in May 2019 with first-degree reckless injury for the shooting, which happened on April 20, 2019, as she played with the gun, believing it to be unloaded.
Under a plea agreement, DeNoble pleaded guilty in March to injury by negligent use of a weapon, a lesser felony.
Hampton's mother, Stephanie Brandstetter, told Hyland of the extreme difficulties the shooting caused her son, who lost all of his teeth, had to breathe through a tube for a time, and required bone to be taken from a leg to rebuild his jaw. She said he endured one surgery after another during three months in the hospital and still has a long way to go.
"I don't think he'll ever mentally recover from this," she said.
She also said her son, who is black, was "made out to be the criminal here," while DeNoble, who is white, believed she wouldn't be punished. She asked that Hyland never allow the conviction to be expunged.
DeNoble's attorney, Chris Van Wagner, told Hyland he was not "blaming the victim" for what happened, but detailed allegations made in police reports concerning drugs found in Hampton's apartment, use of alcohol there by teenage girls and indications that Hampton had let other girls pose with his gun for social media posts in the days prior to the shooting.
Hampton, Van Wagner said, set events in motion.
In a statement read in court for him, Hampton said DeNoble "can never undo the effect this has had on me and my family before that night happened."
"That night my trust in the people around me was betrayed in an almost fatal way," Hampton wrote. "It makes me scared to trust others. I constantly feel tense and can never completely trust my surroundings, even at home in bed."
DeNoble said she thinks daily about what happened, and said she loves Hampton and prays for him.
What happened, she said, "was never my intention. I hope he realizes that."
