No probation or additional jail ordered for teen in accidental shooting of friend

Under a plea agreement, DeNoble pleaded guilty in March to injury by negligent use of a weapon, a lesser felony.

Hampton's mother, Stephanie Brandstetter, told Hyland of the extreme difficulties the shooting caused her son, who lost all of his teeth, had to breathe through a tube for a time, and required bone to be taken from a leg to rebuild his jaw. She said he endured one surgery after another during three months in the hospital and still has a long way to go.

"I don't think he'll ever mentally recover from this," she said.

She also said her son, who is black, was "made out to be the criminal here," while DeNoble, who is white, believed she wouldn't be punished. She asked that Hyland never allow the conviction to be expunged.

DeNoble's attorney, Chris Van Wagner, told Hyland he was not "blaming the victim" for what happened, but detailed allegations made in police reports concerning drugs found in Hampton's apartment, use of alcohol there by teenage girls and indications that Hampton had let other girls pose with his gun for social media posts in the days prior to the shooting.

Hampton, Van Wagner said, set events in motion.