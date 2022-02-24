No possibility of freedom ever for Madison man who killed his daughter, judge rules

Travis M. Christianson, who stabbed his 13-year-old daughter to death 19 months ago as she bathed in a tub, then tried to kill his wife, will never be released from prison, a Dane County judge said Thursday.

Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said the gravity of what Christianson, 46, did to Addrianna Christianson at the family's Southwest Side home on July 30, 2020, outweighed everything else he had to consider in deciding when, if ever, Christianson would be eligible to seek release from prison while serving the life sentence McNamara had imposed in September.

"I think anything less than a full life sentence just doesn't balance with what you've done," McNamara said.

Under Wisconsin law, a person convicted of first-degree intentional homicide is automatically sentenced to life. A judge has to decide whether that person can be eligible to seek release on extended supervision after serving a minimum of 20 years, some other longer period of time, or never.

McNamara said this was only the second time in his 13 years on the bench that he's denied supervision eligibility for someone convicted of homicide. The other person was Steven Pirus, who pleaded guilty in 2018 to killing his wife and later blowing up their Southwest Side home to make her death appear accidental.

Christianson's lawyer, Jessa Nicholson Goetz, asked that Christianson be made eligible at 20 years, arguing that nobody knows what kind of person Christianson would be at that point. Assistant District Attorney John Rice asked that Christianson never be eligible, or in the alternative receive combined sentences that would functionally keep him locked up until he dies in prison.

McNamara said he pondered a sentence that effectively would have given Christianson 77 years — one year for each of the 66 times Christianson stabbed Addrianna and 11 times he slashed her — so that Christianson would always be reminded of that whenever someone, such as a fellow inmate, asked why he was serving such an odd-numbered sentence.

Ultimately, McNamara said, that would be "too glib."

In addition to a life sentence for Addrianna's death, Christianson received a concurrent sentence of 30 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision for the attempted homicide of his wife, Dawn Christianson.

Marital problems

A criminal complaint states Christianson stabbed his daughter to death after his wife had threatened to end their marriage. She left the house to buy more beer for Christianson, who was already intoxicated, to keep him from driving drunk. When she arrived home, she was met by Christianson, who was holding a large kitchen knife.

"I already killed her," he said when she asked about Addrianna. Christianson then attacked his wife.

Rice said Christianson, who worked as a school custodian, offered "zero explanation" for his actions to the writer of a state Department of Corrections pre-sentence report, claiming he was too drunk to remember. His blood alcohol concentration was nearly 0.27%, more than three times the 0.08% limit for Wisconsin drivers.

He also told the DOC agent about the crime, "It is what it is."

Nicholson Goetz said Christianson abused alcohol to cope with memories of abuse and trauma he suffered as a child. She said Christianson is also traumatized by the loss of his daughter, even though he caused the loss himself.

Many questions

Assuming it's true that Christianson doesn't remember what he did, McNamara wondered, haven't some of those events crept into Christianson's consciousness? Did Christianson knock on the bathroom door or break it open? Did Addrianna scream? Did she see the knife? Those events did not flash by quickly, he said, as with the firing of a gun.

"The amount of time for you to wound her 77 times — it's incomprehensible," McNamara said.

Denying Christianson the opportunity to ever seek release from prison, McNamara said, spares Addrianna's family from ever having to go to a hearing decades later to explain why Christianson should remain behind bars.

Hopefully, McNamara said, it will also bring some measure of peace to Addrianna's mother and the rest of her family, and perhaps even to Christianson.

"I don't know if you'll find peace," McNamara told Christianson. "Maybe that's a gift of forgetfulness."

Christianson declined to speak when he was given the opportunity. Nicholson Goetz said earlier that there aren't any words Christianson could offer that would adequately express his remorse.

Dawn Christianson was not in the courtroom Thursday.

Friends speaks

A friend of Dawn Christianson, who was not fully identified in court, spoke for her in court. She recounted holding Dawn Christianson's hand as she was told her daughter had died.

"As Addrianna's mother and I walked out of the hospital in silence," she said, "I watched all the strength and light leave the strongest person I know. Watching grief consume my friend as she is telling her father that Addrianna is dead was one of the hardest things that I have ever had to witness."

Travis Christianson, she said, took so much from so many when he killed Addrianna, including the future that Addrianna never got to live. Addrianna loved Harry Potter, art, music, video games and photography. She will "live in the hearts of family and friends that genuinely loved her," her mother's friend said.

"There will never be a day, an hour, a moment or even a second that our hearts will stop aching for Addrianna," she said.

