No one injured in RV fire on Madison's South Side
alert

No one injured in RV fire on Madison's South Side

No one was injured but three people are displaced after a recreational vehicle on the South Side went up in flames Saturday morning, the Madison Fire Department said.

Firefighters were called to the 1100 block of Moorland Road when a neighbor noticed smoke coming from a RV parked on the street, the fire department said. Within 15 minutes of arriving, firefighters extinguished the fire, but the RV was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is unknown, the fire department said, and the American  Red Cross is assisting three displaced people with temporary housing.

