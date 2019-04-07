No one was injured in a fire Sunday night at Stalzy's Deli on Madison's East Side, authorities said.
Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Amy Lampe said a neighbor reported a lot of smoke coming from the front of the restaurant at 2701 Atwood Ave. at 8:30 p.m. An alarm in the building also was activated.
Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire in the kitchen area, Lampe said.
The restaurant was closed at the time and the cause of the fire was not know.
The front window of the eatery was shattered and there was damage to the interior. A damage estimate was not available.