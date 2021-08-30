No one injured as fire destroys home in the village of Mazomanie

No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a home in the village of Mazomanie on Sunday, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
At about 11:45 a.m., Dane County sheriff’s deputies, Arena EMS, Black Earth/Mazomanie EMS, and the Mazomanie and Black Earth fire departments responded to a residence on fire at 20 N. John St. in the village of Mazomanie, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The residents were able to evacuate and it is believed that all family pets were able to be rescued, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The fire resulted in a total loss. Authorities were not able to get a loss estimate from the owner, but said the property is valued at $135,000 on the county’s website.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation but it does not appear to be suspicious, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Recent stolen-vehicle cases
Madison-area police continued to respond to multiple stolen-vehicle complaints this winter.
A 16-year-old boy from Madison was identified as the shooter from the Dec. 9 incident and arrested during the execution of search warrants.
Woman causes disturbance at hotel, steals worker’s vehicle, crashes it, bites officer, Madison police say
A woman caused a disturbance at a Far West Side hotel overnight, stole a worker’s vehicle, crashed it, and bit an officer while being arrested, Madison police reported.
The stolen car was left on Schenk Street, and a witness told officers that four people got out of the car and ran behind some houses.
Teen snatches woman’s purse at mall, later steals and crashes car while owner picks up food, Madison police say
A teen stole a woman’s purse at West Towne Mall, and later with a second teen stole and crashed a car while the owner picked up food on Saturday, Madison police reported.
Two armed men were sought in an attempted carjacking of a woman’s vehicle on the South Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.
More than 100 vehicles have been stolen in Madison this year, most of which were left running unattended while warming up, police reported.
The car was found nearby shortly after with the child safe inside.
Two suspects fled a stolen vehicle after causing a crash Monday afternoon on the Far East Side that injured a woman, Madison police reported.
Madison police have released a surveillance video image of a thief who stole a 75-year-old woman's car last month as she walked into a food pantry to make a donation.
Two cars were stolen this week after the owners left them running outside businesses, Madison police reported.
Waunakee police arrested a man on Sunday and recovered a stolen vehicle after a brief pursuit, authorities reported.