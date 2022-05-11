 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No one hurt in fire at business on Madison's South Side

The Madison Fire Department said it put out a fire at a South Side business Tuesday night. No one was injured.

The fire at Gerber Tables, 2917 Latham Drive, was reported outside just after 8 p.m. Gerber makes picnic and shelter tables, fire rings, grills and other park equipment.

Firefighters then extinguished fire inside the building.

Gerber owner Wes Maxcey said the fire appears to have started in a dumpster outside the building, then spread to two offices and a bathroom inside the building. He said his workers had left the building, which he rents, at about 3 p.m.

Maxcey wasn't sure what started the fire, which the Fire Department said remains under investigation.

