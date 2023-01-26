 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No one hurt but heavy damage to duplex in town of Sun Prairie fire

No one was hurt but there was about $175,000 in damage after a duplex caught fire Thursday morning in the town of Sun Prairie.

The Sun Prairie Fire Department was called to the fire in the 2600 block of Manley Street just before 8:30 a.m., the department said in a news release.

Everyone had evacuated the duplex before firefighters arrived, the department said, and it took about five minutes to get the fire under control.

One person was displaced because of the fire. A cat in the unit that caught fire was rescued by firefighters and a dog in the attached unit was removed by a civilian, the fire department said.

A smoke alarm alerted residents to the fire.

About $150,000 of the damage was to the structure. The rest was to the unit's contents, the fire department said.

