No one hurt after vehicle becomes fully engulfed in flames at gas station, Cottage Grove Fire Department says

A vehicle became fully engulfed in flames Thursday morning at a BP Gas Station in the town of Pleasant Springs, causing about $40,000 in damage but no injuries, the Cottage Grove Fire Department said.

Firefighters responded around 9 a.m. to a vehicle fire that was threatening to spread to the BP Gas Station at 2763 Highway N, according to the Fire Department.

Once on scene, firefighters started using foam to suppress the flames surrounding the 2016 Volvo, the Fire Department said. A fuel tank ruptured, creating another challenge, but fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

The Cottage Grove Fire Department believes the fire started in an engine compartment of the Volvo, likely because of a malfunctioning coolant system.

Several windows and awnings on the gas station sustained damage, but the building had no structural damage, the Fire Department said. A Nissan Altima parked nearby had moderate heat damage to the driver's side door.

The Stoughton and McFarland fire departments, as well as Deer-Grove EMS assisted on scene.

