No injuries reported as Madison, Fitchburg police deal with gunfire incidents overnight

No injuries were reported as Madison and Fitchburg police investigated gunfire incidents overnight.

At about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Madison officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Marcy Road after multiple callers reported hearing multiple shots fired, with a car speeding away after hearing the shots, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Arriving officers discovered more than 15 casings in the 3400 block of Marcy Road, but no property damage, Gibson said.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday, Fitchburg officers responded to the Belmar Hills neighborhood after multiple callers reporting hearing several gunshots coming from several different directions, Sgt. Cesar Lopez said in a statement.

Arriving officers searched several streets and intersections and located seven shell casings in the 2300 block of Red Arrow Trail, but no property damage, Lopez said.

Witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, Lopez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.