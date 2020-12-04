No injuries reported as Madison, Fitchburg police deal with gunfire incidents overnight

No injuries were reported as Madison and Fitchburg police investigated gunfire incidents overnight.
At about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Madison officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Marcy Road after multiple callers reported hearing multiple shots fired, with a car speeding away after hearing the shots, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
Arriving officers discovered more than 15 casings in the 3400 block of Marcy Road, but no property damage, Gibson said.
Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday, Fitchburg officers responded to the Belmar Hills neighborhood after multiple callers reporting hearing several gunshots coming from several different directions, Sgt. Cesar Lopez said in a statement.
Arriving officers searched several streets and intersections and located seven shell casings in the 2300 block of Red Arrow Trail, but no property damage, Lopez said.
Officials and activists suspect an uptick in gun violence in Madison comes from a combination of hot weather and people living with chronic poverty, stress and trauma compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, Lopez said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.
Wife of Madison officer killed in crash tops recent notable crime news in Madison area
Authorities identify wife of Madison police officer as pedestrian killed in Sun Prairie crash
Owner of vehicle in hit-and-run that injured 2 pedestrians claims it was stolen, Madison police say
Another inmate dead as COVID-19 cases surpass 8,000 in Wisconsin prison system
Man arrested, drugs, 3 handguns, $18K in cash seized in South Side drug raid, Madison police say
Madison police investigating possible stabbing on North Side
Sun Prairie police find shot-up sedan when they respond to shooting report Tuesday night
75-year-old woman's car stolen from street as she walks into food pantry to make a donation
Janesville man armed with knife arrested after setting residence on fire, police say
Madison police: Man under the influence breaks into school, defecates on floor
Missouri woman gets 30 months in federal prison in scheme that defrauded Walmart of $860K
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.