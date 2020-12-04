 Skip to main content
No injuries reported as Madison, Fitchburg police deal with gunfire incidents overnight
No injuries reported as Madison, Fitchburg police deal with gunfire incidents overnight

No injuries were reported as Madison and Fitchburg police investigated gunfire incidents overnight.

At about 11:20 p.m. Thursday, Madison officers were dispatched to the 3400 block of Marcy Road after multiple callers reported hearing multiple shots fired, with a car speeding away after hearing the shots, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Arriving officers discovered more than 15 casings in the 3400 block of Marcy Road, but no property damage, Gibson said.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m. Friday, Fitchburg officers responded to the Belmar Hills neighborhood after multiple callers reporting hearing several gunshots coming from several different directions, Sgt. Cesar Lopez said in a statement.

Arriving officers searched several streets and intersections and located seven shell casings in the 2300 block of Red Arrow Trail, but no property damage, Lopez said.

Witnesses reported seeing a white vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed, Lopez said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fitchburg police at 608-270-4300 or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

