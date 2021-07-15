No injuries in vehicle crash into garage in Monona, authorities say

No one was injured when a vehicle crashed into and ended up inside a garage in Monona, authorities reported.

At about 9 a.m., the Monona police and fire departments were dispatched to the 700 block of Moygara Road on a report of a vehicle versus building crash, Fire Chief Jeremy McMullen said in a statement.

Arriving crews found a small vehicle entirely inside the garage, with one person in it, McMullen said.

Damage was determined to be limited to the garage door and the vehicle and estimated at $15,000, McMullen said.

