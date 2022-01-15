No injuries in town of Dunkirk structure fire, Sheriff's Office says

No one was injured when a home in the town of Dunkirk went up in flames Friday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.
Emergency responders from the Sheriff's Office, Cottage Grove, McFarland and Stoughton were called to a structure fire around 4:15 p.m. on the 1500 block of Williams Drive, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Everyone in the home, which was described as a single-occupancy residence, was able to evacuate it, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Damages are estimated to exceed $100,000, the Sheriff's Office said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation but it does not appear suspicious.
