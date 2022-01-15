 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries in town of Dunkirk structure fire, Sheriff's Office says
alert

No injuries in town of Dunkirk structure fire, Sheriff's Office says

No one was injured when a home in the town of Dunkirk went up in flames Friday afternoon, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency responders from the Sheriff's Office, Cottage Grove, McFarland and Stoughton were called to a structure fire around 4:15 p.m. on the 1500 block of Williams Drive, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Everyone in the home, which was described as a single-occupancy residence, was able to evacuate it, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Damages are estimated to exceed $100,000, the Sheriff's Office said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation but it does not appear suspicious. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics