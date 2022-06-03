No injuries in fiery 4-vehicle crash on Far West Side, authorities say

No injuries were reported in a fiery four-vehicle crash on the Far West Side on Thursday, the Madison Fire Department reported.
Fire crews were sent to the crash at Mineral Point Road and Bear Claw Way shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.
The Engine 12 crew found a minivan on fire and situated their engine in a manner to block traffic and keep incoming vehicles from the scene until police arrived to secure it, Schuster said.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, but none were found and no injuries were reported Schuster said.
Madison police haven't released any information on their crash investigation.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.