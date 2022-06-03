No injuries in fiery 4-vehicle crash on Far West Side, authorities say

No injuries were reported in a fiery four-vehicle crash on the Far West Side on Thursday, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to the crash at Mineral Point Road and Bear Claw Way shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The Engine 12 crew found a minivan on fire and situated their engine in a manner to block traffic and keep incoming vehicles from the scene until police arrived to secure it, Schuster said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, but none were found and no injuries were reported Schuster said.

Madison police haven't released any information on their crash investigation.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.