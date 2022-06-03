 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No injuries in fiery 4-car crash on Far West Side, authorities say

Police lights siren squad car generic file photo
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

No injuries were reported in a fiery four-car crash on the Far West Side on Thursday, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to the crash at Mineral Point Road and Bear Claw Way shortly before 5 p.m. Friday, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

The Engine 12 crew found a minivan on fire and situated their engine in a manner to block traffic and keep incoming vehicles from the scene until police arrived to secure it, Schuster said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire and searched for occupants, but none were found and no injuries were reported Schuster said.

Madison police haven't released any information on their crash investigation.

