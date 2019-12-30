No injuries as shot fired into window of car in East Towne Mall parking lot, Madison police say

No injuries were reported as at least one gunshot was fired into the window of a car in the southwest side of the East Towne Mall parking lot on Saturday morning, Madison police said.

Witnesses reported that an individual dressed all in black went up to the passenger side of a blue vehicle and fired at least one round into the passenger side window shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Lt. John Radovan said in a statement.

The suspect then got into a black vehicle which drove away, while the blue victim vehicle also drove away, Radovan said.

Officers contacted a female who apparently was driving the blue vehicle when the incident occurred, Radovan said.

