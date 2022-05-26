No injuries as occupied vehicle hit by gunfire on Far East Side, Madison police say

No one was injured when an occupied vehicle was hit by gunfire on the Far East Side early Thursday morning, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the 6000 block of Cottontail Trail on a report of gunshots about 1:10 a.m. Thursday, Sgt. Christopher Keys said in a statement.

Officers determined that an occupied vehicle had been hit but no one was injured, Keys said.

Police said it appears a disturbance occurred prior to the shooting and that the parties knew each other, Keys said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

