No one was injured when a fleeing man fell and the gun he had in his possession fired Sunday night on the Southwest Side, Madison police reported.
At 6:50 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area of Gene Parks Place and Frida Kahlo Crest on a report of a man who had a gun under his jacket that he was pulling out on people and saying that he was going to shoot, Sgt. Jennifer Hannah said in a statement.
When officers contacted the man, he took off running and during the foot chase, the man fell and the gun fired once, Hannah said.
The man dropped the gun and continued running. A police dog helped officers from Madison and Fitchburg arrest the man shortly before 8 p.m., Hannah said.
The man’s name was not released.
