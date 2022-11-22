No homicide charges yet in North Side killing, but Madison man charged with helping shooter

Authorities have charged a Madison man with harboring or aiding a felon in connection with the Aug. 12 murder of a man on Madison's North Side, alleging he drove a vehicle that carried the suspected shooter to and from the scene of the homicide.

Jamichael D. Scates, 21, was charged for his alleged role in the shooting death of Corey D. Mitchell, 30, of Fitchburg, who according to court documents died from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of an apartment building in the 1700 block of Northport Drive after what was described as an argument.

Court documents do not name the person believed to have shot Mitchell. A witness, who is a cousin of Mitchell, told police Scates is also one of Mitchell's cousins.

Scates initially faced the same harboring charge on Sept. 14, but it was dropped just days later at the request of Deputy District Attorney William Brown, who wrote on Sept. 19 that prosecutors planned to refile the charge once further investigation was done and "once the additional necessary details are discovered."

That case had been filed under seal and was not viewable to the public until last week. The new complaint, filed on Friday, differs little from the one that was filed on Sept. 14.

Scates has remained in the Dane County Jail on a state Department of Corrections hold since his Sept. 14 arrest, which happened after a high-speed pursuit by Monona police. A criminal complaint in that case, charging Scates with driving a vehicle without consent and eluding police, states Scates fled from police in a stolen vehicle at high speed, crashed it, and then fled on foot. He was later found in a retention pond by police search dogs and drones near Agriculture Drive and Tradewinds Parkway on Madison's Southeast Side.

Scates appeared in court on the harboring or aiding charge on Friday. Bail was set at $50,000, according to court records.

A Madison police spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for an update on the progress of the homicide investigation.

According to the complaint:

The first officer to the scene attended to Mitchell until firefighters and paramedics arrived. Mitchell died at the scene.

A cousin of Mitchell said Scates was the driver of a white SUV that came to the scene and had left. A person in the rear passenger side seat was believed to be the shooting suspect, and was a friend of Scates and another person who was sitting in the front passenger seat, the cousin told police.

Mitchell's father also told police Scates was driving the vehicle, and said he believed his son had a "beef" with the rear passenger and was arguing with him.

Mitchell had been at a cousin's home when he got a phone call stating that the others in the SUV were outside, his father told police.

Mitchell's father said they walked outside and up to the vehicle, and that Mitchell walked around the vehicle toward the back driver's side door and was shot in the chest.

Security video showed most of the events. A white SUV entered the parking lot and stopped next to Mitchell's parked vehicle. A person who appeared to be Scates got out. Mitchell was shot, took a few steps and then fell behind the rear driver's side of the SUV. Scates is seen standing next to Mitchell, then shortly after the shot was fired, he went to the driver's side, the video showed.

Scates did not attempt to check on Mitchell's condition or aid him after the shooting before he left, according to the video.

More video, from the 3300 block of Leopold Way in Fitchburg, where Scates' girlfriend lives, showed Scates and the rear seat passenger there around 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 12. Less than a half-hour after the shooting, which was reported at 8:39 p.m., Scates arrived back at the apartment, then left carrying a large box and a bag, the video appears to show.

Cellphone records showed Scates' phone was turned off since the night of the homicide, and family members had reported that Scates and the rear-seat passenger were staying in the Milwaukee area, at least until Scates was arrested on Sept. 14 following the Monona police pursuit.