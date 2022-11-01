No homicide charge in East Side Madison stabbing death; DA cites self-defense

No charges will be filed in the stabbing death of a man in August on Madison's East Side after the Dane County District Attorney's Office determined that it was a case of self-defense, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said Tuesday.

The death of Larry I. Fullilove, 35, of Madison, who was stabbed on Aug. 12 in the 900 block of Mayfair Avenue and died at UW Hospital the following day, was determined by police and an autopsy to be a homicide, according to a search warrant filed in August but unsealed in Dane County Circuit Court on Monday.

Police referred a first-degree intentional homicide charge to the district attorney's office on Sept. 8. It was declined on Sept. 19.

According to the search warrant, a man who identified himself as a cousin of Fullilove, along with the man's attorney, met with police on Aug. 15 to provide a statement and admitted he stabbed Fullilove. The man is not being identified by the Wisconsin State Journal because he was not arrested or charged with any crime.

The warrant, which sought to examine two cellphones owned by the man, states that the man recalled stabbing Fullilove in the back, possibly more than once, but he could not say for certain because everything happened so fast.

After the stabbing, the man told police, he fled to the North Side of Madison and contacted several people by cellphone. He also said he received a text message from Fullilove's phone that said something like, "You just killed me."

An autopsy found Fullilove sustained multiple stab wounds to the back, upper left arm and upper left chest. The chest wound penetrated his heart.

The warrant states that the investigator who sought the warrant, Detective Lisa Fahrenbruch, was aware from previous investigations of a history between the man and Fullilove, and that there was a history of Fullilove having a violent temper.

The man said during the interview with police that in the weeks before the stabbing, Fullilove had strangled him.

"In this case the suspect gave a voluntary statement and I believe directed law enforcement to the knife used," Ozanne said in an emailed message. "His statement was corroborated by eyewitnesses at the scene as well as earlier in the night."

Ozanne said Fullilove was captured on video "getting confrontational" with the staff at a bar, "which is consistent with (the) suspect's statement that (Fullilove) was getting aggressive as well as physical with him."

In the end, Ozanne said, the statements and evidence "created a situation in which we could not meet our burden beyond a reasonable doubt," so the homicide referral from Madison police was declined.

Fullilove's death was the second homicide of the summer in Madison that police referred for prosecution but was not pursued by the DA's office.

The office declined to file a homicide charge in the June 6 stabbing death of Trevon Davis-Williams, 23, which happened at an apartment on Black Onyx Drive, finding that a woman who stabbed him was likely defending herself, according to court records.