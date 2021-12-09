No homicide charge, for now, against man accused of striking his grandmother with a car door

A Middleton man arrested last week on a tentative homicide charge for the death of his grandmother won't face a homicide charge, at least for now.
On Wednesday, the Dane County District Attorney's Office charged Thomas J. Wilke II with first-degree reckless endangerment for an incident involving Wilke's car that caused the Dec. 2 death of his grandmother, Susan K. Wilke, 77, outside the business where Susan Wilke worked.
Thomas Wilke was arrested Dec. 2 on a tentative charge of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle for the incident. Court documents state Susan Wilke was struck with the driver's door of his car.
The two had been arguing inside the business at 7704 Terrace Ave., Wilke told police, about whether Wilke should see a doctor for his mental health concerns, according to court documents.
In a statement, Deputy District Attorney William Brown said Thursday the decision not to file a homicide charge was made based on the evidence currently at hand.
"At this time, we have filed felony charges consistent with the evidence we have," Brown said in an emailed statement. "We are awaiting a final report from the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office prior to making any decisions related to possible homicide charges."
Wilke was initially jailed Monday on $10,000 bail, but that was reduced Wednesday to $2,500 bail. Wilke remained in the Dane County Jail late Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday:
Wilke said what happened to his grandmother was an accident. He said his car door was open and she was standing outside his car, and at one point also told police his grandmother had opened his car door.
Wilke said he tried to put his car into drive to move it forward, but instead accidentally put it into reverse. The door struck Susan Wilke, pushing her over and causing her to strike her head. Wilke told police she had weak ankles and knees and poor balance.
He said he had come to speak with her about setting up appointments for him. He had been staying with her for the previous few days. He was about to leave in his car when she came out of the building with the time and date for a doctor's appointment. Later, he told police he had gotten into an argument with her because he had made suicidal statements to her.
A man who works in an office next door told police he heard shouting and swearing coming from Susan Wilke's office, and also heard what sounded like things being thrown around. He saw Susan Wilke follow her grandson out of the building and said the grandson opened the driver's door and pushed her back.
Another man who was in his apartment nearby looked outside and saw a woman on the ground and tried to provide life-saving measures, but was not sure if he felt a pulse. He said a man standing nearby paced around on his phone, but never asked about the woman.
A family member told police that Thomas Wilke had been abusive toward his grandmother in the past and had threatened her life before. He said Susan Wilke was afraid of her grandson after he moved in with her and that when he gets angry he gets into a "blackout-type mental state" in which he's unable to think rationally. He said Susan Wilke did whatever she could to keep her grandson happy because she was afraid of him.