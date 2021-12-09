No homicide charge, for now, against man accused of striking his grandmother with a car door

Wilke was initially jailed Monday on $10,000 bail, but that was reduced Wednesday to $2,500 bail. Wilke remained in the Dane County Jail late Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint filed Wednesday:

Wilke said what happened to his grandmother was an accident. He said his car door was open and she was standing outside his car, and at one point also told police his grandmother had opened his car door.

Wilke said he tried to put his car into drive to move it forward, but instead accidentally put it into reverse. The door struck Susan Wilke, pushing her over and causing her to strike her head. Wilke told police she had weak ankles and knees and poor balance.

He said he had come to speak with her about setting up appointments for him. He had been staying with her for the previous few days. He was about to leave in his car when she came out of the building with the time and date for a doctor's appointment. Later, he told police he had gotten into an argument with her because he had made suicidal statements to her.