No hearing on Wednesday for East teacher charged in child porn case

A Madison East High School business teacher charged last week with trying to take hidden camera images of students last year will not appear in court Wednesday as originally planned because he isn't going to immediately pursue release from custody, his lawyer wrote to a federal magistrate judge Tuesday.

Federal defender Joseph Bugni wrote to U.S. Magistrate Judge Stephen Crocker that he will likely file a motion at a later date with a proposed release plan for David M. Kruchten, 37, of Cottage Grove, who was charged Thursday in U.S. District Court in Madison with seven counts of attempting to create child pornography.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kruchten remains in the Dane County Jail. After his arrest Thursday at his home, Kruchten appeared in court where U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Oppeneer ordered him to remain in custody. Kruchten has pleaded not guilty.

Kruchten's arrest and charges came after an investigation by the state Division of Criminal Investigation of events which, according to an indictment, happened in Wisconsin on Jan. 20, 2019, and on Oct. 27. The indictment doesn't contain any other details.