 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

No gun found after shot reported, but man faces OWI, reckless driving, having other weapons, Madison police say

No gun was found after a gunshot was reported Wednesday morning, but a man was arrested for operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and having other weapons, Madison police reported.

Police were sent to the West Johnson Street and East Campus Mall about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday after a person reported someone shot at them from a moving vehicle, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Officers who responded to the area saw the alleged shooter driving erratically, at high rates of speed and going through stop signs, and the vehicle was stopped near Clemons Avenue and Helena Street, Fryer said.

No gun was found during the search of the vehicle, but other knives and brass knuckles were found, Fryer said.

The driver, Cody J. Goen, 42, was arrested on tentative charges of OWI, reckless driving, stop sign violations, and carrying a concealed weapon, Fryer said.

People are also reading…

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Courts reporter Ed Treleven's memorable stories from 2021

From the more than 240 stories I published in 2021, here are five that stand out in my mind for various reasons, because of their unusual subject matter, popularity among readers or the lasting impact the subjects of those stories will have. Most are different from the usual things I encounter in the courts every day.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics