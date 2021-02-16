 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No criminal charges for State Patrol troopers after officer-involved death in Fort Atkinson
0 comments
alert top story

No criminal charges for State Patrol troopers after officer-involved death in Fort Atkinson

{{featured_button_text}}
State Patrol squad car, generic file photo (copy)

The State Patrol troopers who were placed on leave after an officer-involved death in Fort Atkinson in December will not face any criminal charges, the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday. 

Jefferson County District Attorney Monica J. Hall said the troopers' actions after an attempted traffic stop and chase on Dec. 9 were "lawful and reasonable acts of defense of self and others." 

The officer-involved death of Joseph R. Crawford-Lamal was investigated by the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. State troopers attempted to stop Lamal, the driver of a car with one passenger, on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek at around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. Lamal stopped the car for a short time while the passenger got out and fled, and then he fled in the car. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Troopers pursued Lamal on Highway 26 southbound, and road spikes were eventually deployed. Lamal then exited Highway 26 at Highway 12 and stopped at the median. Lamal tried to carjack a civilian while in possession of a handgun, but three state troopers ultimately shot at and hit Lamal. 

Life-saving measures were performed but were unsuccessful as Lamal died at the scene. 

Columbus woman charged in murder-for-hire plot tops recent notable crime-related news

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics