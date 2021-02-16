No criminal charges for State Patrol troopers after officer-involved death in Fort Atkinson

The State Patrol troopers who were placed on leave after an officer-involved death in Fort Atkinson in December will not face any criminal charges, the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Jefferson County District Attorney Monica J. Hall said the troopers' actions after an attempted traffic stop and chase on Dec. 9 were "lawful and reasonable acts of defense of self and others."

The officer-involved death of Joseph R. Crawford-Lamal was investigated by the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation. State troopers attempted to stop Lamal, the driver of a car with one passenger, on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek at around 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 9. Lamal stopped the car for a short time while the passenger got out and fled, and then he fled in the car.

Troopers pursued Lamal on Highway 26 southbound, and road spikes were eventually deployed. Lamal then exited Highway 26 at Highway 12 and stopped at the median. Lamal tried to carjack a civilian while in possession of a handgun, but three state troopers ultimately shot at and hit Lamal.