No criminal charges for Monona police officers in case of man found dead in lagoon, DA says

Ozanne said there's "no indication" that law enforcement made contact with either of the two vehicle occupants before Freeman's body was found in the lagoon by a citizen. He said there's no evidence that Monona police were responsible for Freeman's drowning.

A person believed to be Freeman was seen on video footage from Interlake Drive at 1:58 a.m.

It's unclear why Monona police attempted to stop Freeman's vehicle in the first place.

DOJ has said Monona police saw a “vehicle of interest” related to violent crimes in Madison. The District Attorney's Office said only that Monona police were trying to make contact with Freeman's vehicle when he sped away, but did not provide further details on why the stop was attempted.

According to a criminal complaint, Freeman was being sought on a warrant for three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and one count of first-degree reckless injury for an April incident in Madison. He had not been convicted in that case.

Also unclear is how and when Freeman ended up in the lagoon.