No contest plea heads off trial in 2019 Fitchburg shooting case

A Madison woman who was charged in 2019 with two counts of attempted homicide after a shooting incident in Fitchburg pleaded no contest Wednesday to a lesser charge, heading off a trial that was to begin next week.
Shaquita P. Lee, 24, pleaded no contest to one count of first-degree reckless injury for a Sept. 29, 2019, shooting that left two women injured, including one who was shot in the head. The other woman was shot in the leg, according to a criminal complaint.
Lee was originally charged with two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide, which each carry up to 60 years of combined prison and extended supervision. The first-degree reckless injury conviction, which pertains to the woman who suffered a head injury, carries a maximum of 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of extended supervision.
The plea agreement, reached between Lee and her lawyer, Reed Cornia, and Deputy District Attorney William Brown does not contain any limits on the sentence, other than the maximums under law, that can be sought for Lee. Circuit Judge Josann Reynolds will sentence Lee on Nov. 18 after a pre-sentence report is written by the state Department of Corrections.
Lee remains free after posting $5,000 bail.
A criminal complaint states a witness told police he saw Lee, who lived in Fitchburg at the time, waving a gun around as a group of people fought. He said he saw Lee fire her gun from a distance of three feet or less at a woman, who fell after she was shot.
Another witness said he saw Lee pistol-whip the woman in the head several times, and one of the times Lee hit the woman with her gun, it went off, striking the woman in the head. The man said he then shot at Lee, hitting her in the leg, to keep her from shooting anyone else.
At the time she was charged, Cornia said Lee had acted in self-defense. He said Lee was home from college for the weekend when the father of Lee's sister's child came to their apartment brandishing a gun and trying to start a fight.
Cornia said Lee and her sister were walking to her car when they were attacked. But Brown said numerous witnesses had Lee holding a gun that she fired.
Lee told police she waved her gun around and told the crowd to back off. She said she didn't recall pulling the trigger, the complaint states.