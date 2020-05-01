No clear timeline for when jury trials will resume, as task force looks to avoid potential backlog

When those defendants get their trials will depend in large part on a statewide task force convened this week by state Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, which will create a framework and criteria for counties to resume normal court operations. The task force plans to complete its work by May 22. It has already met once by video conference, and some of its four subcommittees have also begun meetings.

"Our mission is, how do we go forward?" Roggensack said at the start of Wednesday's virtual meeting. "We cannot stay where we are, but we cannot proceed without a reasonable plan."

She said the task force, when its work is done, will provide science-based criteria for safe interactions in court, taking into account that facilities vary at the different county courthouses. It will also consider the need for protective equipment, the needs of court employees, the need for frequent cleaning of courtrooms and continued need for social distancing at work.

When jury trials resume, and nobody knows yet when that could happen, the courtroom experience could be very different.