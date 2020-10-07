No charges in killing of Black teen for Wisconsin officer who has killed two others on duty

The city of Wauwatosa issued a nightly 7 p.m. curfew after Chisholm's decision was announced, to run until next Monday.

Scores of people surrounded the Milwaukee County Public Safety Building as Cole's attorney and family members met with Chisholm, some chanting, "Say his name! Alvin Cole!" and "Justice! When do we want it? Now!"

Chisholm's report noted that Cole's gun had a spent round in the chamber — the one that investigators believe he fired while running — and that the magazine was recovered in his sling bag, meaning the gun had no more bullets in it when he was shot.

Cole's sister, Taleavia Cole, insisted the shooting wasn't justified because her brother could not have fired at Mensah. She said he should not be allowed to continue working as an officer.

"The fight continues. It doesn't end here," said his sister, Taleavia Cole. "… It's time for DA Chisholm to retire or step down.

Chisholm also said that he didn't believe the state had enough evidence to disprove that Mensah was defending himself or others, so he couldn't meet the burden required to bring charges. Kimberley Motley, a family attorney for the Coles, seized on Chisholm's wording.

