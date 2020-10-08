No charges in killing of Black teen for Wauwatosa officer who has killed 2 others on duty

Chisholm also said that he didn’t believe the state had enough evidence to disprove that Mensah was defending himself or others, so he couldn’t meet the burden required to bring charges. Kimberley Motley, a family attorney for the Coles, seized on Chisholm’s wording.

“Chisholm did not say that the shooting was justified,” Motley said. “And that’s really important.”

Motley, who also represents the families of the two other people killed by Mensah, said if he had been fired earlier then Cole would still be alive.

“We are not done fighting,” she said. “We are still going to fight for a conviction of Officer Joseph Mensah.”

Chisholm told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel in an interview that he understood some people would be angry or disappointed by his decision, but he said he wouldn’t change his “objective review” because of it. He said that although Mensah had been cleared in all three of his shootings, Chisholm was concerned about his involvement in so many.