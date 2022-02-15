No charges in friendly-fire shooting of Madison police officer on State Street, police say

The Dane County District Attorney's Office won't file charges against a Madison police officer who "inadvertently" shot another officer during an arrest on State Street in October, police said Tuesday.

Madison police officer Keith Brown fired his gun Oct. 10 in response to a suspect, Katoine Richardson, drawing a firearm during an arrest, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. Brown ended up shooting another officer who was in physical contact with Richardson while trying to arrest him in the 500 block of State Street.

Richardson, 19, also allegedly fired his gun, but did not hit anyone, according to police and a criminal complaint. The Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory found a shell casing on scene that had been fired from Richardson's gun, Fryer said. Richardson is facing several felony charges related to the incident.

The District Attorney's Office determined on Nov. 8 that there was "no potential criminal liability" on the part of the Madison police officers involved, Fryer said. The conclusion was made after a review of police reports, diagrams, surveillance video and other evidence.

It's unclear why the police department is only announcing that decision now, more than three months after the DA's office came to its conclusion. Fryer did not immediately respond to a question about why it took so long to release information on the lack of criminal charges against officers.

Richardson has been charged with one count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting an officer, bail-jumping and possessing a firearm as an "adjudicated delinquent of a felony," according to court records.

Richardson has entered not guilty pleas for the charges. His next court date is scheduled for late March.

Brown will return to serving as a patrol officer in "the near future," Fryer said. An internal review found no violations of Madison police's operating procedures, which authorize the use of deadly force to protect another person from what is "reasonably believed to be an imminent threat of death or great bodily harm," Fryer said.

"This case highlights the dangers officers and the public face when confronting individuals armed with illegal firearms," Fryer said.

A criminal complaint against Richardson states police monitoring street cameras noticed Richardson on State Street during hours in which he was supposed to be under a curfew and attempted to stop him, but a foot chase ensued, during which Richardson pulled out a handgun.

Officer Edward McKinley was the sole witness to testify at a preliminary hearing on Oct. 21. He said Richardson pointed the gun at him and pulled back the slide to put a bullet in the gun's chamber.

McKinley said he grabbed the gun with both of his hands. He said Richardson had the gun in his left hand and his finger was on the trigger guard. As McKinley tried to push the gun down with his hands, he heard a gunshot, saw a muzzle flash and felt the gun recoil in his hands.

McKinley told the agents Richardson tried to chamber another round but he was able to prevent him from doing so until other officers disarmed Richardson. The complaint states police tackled Richardson and were able to get the gun away from him and handcuff him.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation, which investigates police shootings, led the investigation of the incident.

Fryer said the police department will not be releasing any comments or further information on the shooting while the criminal case against Richardson proceeds to ensure he will receive a fair trial.

