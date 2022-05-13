No charges for owner after 2 dogs found dead in bags; authorities say deaths accidental

There will be no charges or citations for the owner of two dogs that were found dead in garbage bags off of the Ice Age Trail on Wednesday, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office said it determined that the deaths of the two dogs were accidental. The owner voluntarily came forward to law enforcement.
"We understand that not everyone has the means to pay for the cremation of a pet," the Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "The Sheriff’s Office would recommend reaching out to the local Humane Society or a veterinarian for assistance."
Sheriff's deputies and Animal Services responded to a report of deceased dogs near Raymond Road and Oak View Drive in the town of Verona around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. A passerby found the bodies of the dogs and reported it.
The Dane County Sheriff's Office called the deaths of the two dogs a "disturbing discovery."
An area of the Ice Age Trail off of Old Sauk Pass Road in Dane County is pictured in June 2019. Earlier this week, two dead dogs were found in garbage bags near a different section of the Ice Age Trail. The Dane County Sheriff's Office said Friday the deaths were accidental.