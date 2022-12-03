 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
LAFAYETTE COUNTY

No charges for officers involved in October Lafayette County chase

Gavel

No officers will be charged in the death of 19-year-old Samuel M. Santiago, Lafayette and Green County District Attorney Craig Nolen said.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

Santiago died by suicide at the end of an officer-involved chase Oct. 22, which began in Dubuque, Iowa, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigations report.

The pursuit entered Wisconsin through Grant County. By the time the vehicle had entered Lafayette County, the Sheriff's Office had been notified, Lafayette County Sheriff Reg Gill has said.

A Lafayette County deputy picked up the pursuit, placing a spike strip to disable the vehicle's tires.

DCI found the deputy, who has not been named, fired at least one shot during the pursuit when the vehicle was driving in the direction of the deputy, but did not say if the deputy's shot hit anything.

People are also reading…

Santiago fled on foot once his vehicle crashed. A gunshot was heard as law enforcement searched for him. Santiago was found near Highway 11, west of Highway M, near Browntown, DCI said.

First responders promptly administered first aid, but Santiago died at the scene. A firearm was recovered from the scene, DCI said. 

Digital photos, video and audio records are being prepared for public release, according to DCI.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Soccer fans look to 2026 World Cup after U.S. elimination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics