Nobody is expected to be charged in the 2016 shooting death of a Madison man who was the first victim in what became a series of related shootings that left three men dead in spring 2016, police and prosecutors said Friday.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said a man who is believed to have shot Martez Moore, 30, outside O'Grady's Irish Pub, 7436 Mineral Point Road, was arguably acting in self-defense when he fired gunshots that struck Moore.
"We didn't have any ability to say it wasn't a self-defense scenario," Ozanne said Friday. "Obviously self-defense is an issue. I think that came out of (the police) investigation, which I think we don't disagree with."
Self-defense is an issue, Ozanne said, because of a scenario in which Moore displayed a gun first before he was shot.
"Obviously, when we're looking at whether or not we can prove a homicide, that's something we're going to look at, whether or not self-defense is an issue," Ozanne said.
A search warrant filed in March in Dane County Circuit Court, but unsealed on Friday, states that among the evidence found after the shooting outside O'Grady's was a Chicago Bulls baseball cap, and that DNA recovered from the cap was linked by law enforcement records to a 32-year-old Illinois man.
The man, who is identified in the search warrant, is not being named by the Wisconsin State Journal because he has not been arrested or charged with a crime.
Madison detectives traveled to Chicago in June 2016 and learned that the man had presented himself for treatment of gunshot wounds at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital in Chicago only about three hours after the O'Grady's shooting in Madison. Chicago police were alerted that hospital staff was treating a man who had been shot, and the man told officers that he was shot near 59th Street in Chicago, the search warrant states.
But officers who checked the scene described by the man found no evidence that a shooting had happened there.
A few months after Moore's death, the search warrant states, a confidential informant told Madison police about hearing from someone who was at O'Grady's that the person who shot Moore was someone who had come from Chicago with another person.
According to the warrant, the informant told police about hearing of an argument between Moore and other bar patrons, that the Chicago man pulled out a gun and shot Moore in the head, and that a friend of Moore's then picked up a gun that Moore possessed and began firing as the Chicago man fled.
But based on what police know now, Ozanne said, "we don't believe we have anything that would allow us to charge the case at this point."
The search warrant sought Facebook records in an attempt to locate the Chicago man, who could not be found through other means, to get his side of the O'Grady's incident. Relatives of the Chicago man also could not be located, the warrant states. Ozanne said he did not know whether police found the man after receiving his Facebook account information.
On May 10, 2016, three weeks after Moore was killed, Darius Haynes, 38, was shot to death in his car at the BP gas station at 4501 Verona Road. Haynes was a good friend of Moore's brother, Kortney Moore. Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain said Friday that police do not have enough evidence to prove who shot Haynes.
The next day, on May 11, 2016, Kortney Moore shot Elijah Washington III, 28, to death outside Capitol Petro Mart, 2570 Rimrock Road, in the town of Madison.
Moore, who said he feared for his life after running into Washington at Capitol Petro, pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless homicide and was sentenced in 2017 to 10 years in prison.
Court records state that Washington was a cousin of William Flowers, whom police had once described as a person of interest in the Martez Moore homicide. The search warrant unsealed Friday states that Flowers was a patron at O'Grady's the night of Moore's death and that he told police that a man from Chicago, whose name he did not know, shot Moore.