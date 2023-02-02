Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne announced Thursday that he would not file charges against a Dane County Sheriff's deputy who shot and killed a 46-year-old man in Windsor in October.

Cody Woods fired on Quantaze Campbell, 46, just after 6 p.m. on Oct. 13 at the Super 8 hotel in Windsor. Campbell died a hospital a short time later.

“The deputy was giving verbal commands to stay in the car and to put the car in park," Ozanne said in a statement from the Sheriff's Office. "Mr. Campbell appeared to be exiting the truck before he moved back into the driver’s seat and then he accelerated out of the parking stall while the deputy was still at the front of the truck."

In an interview Thursday, one of Campbell's children, 23-year-old Quantazia Campbell, of Middleton, disputed that characterization, saying that surveillance video shown to the family by the DA's office showed her father pulling out of a parking stall at the hotel while the deputy was on the side of the vehicle. The deputy fired one shot, she said.

"There was a back and forth between my dad and the deputy," she said. "The video looks like (Woods') instructions were unclear."

Her father was "probably confused and just acting like a human would," she said.

Ozanne's office said in a statement Thursday that Woods approached Campbell after finding the truck he was driving in the Super 8 parking lot after an alert had gone out to police about its theft. Quantazia Campbell said investigators told her they did not have evidence that Campbell stole the truck knew it had been stolen by someone else.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation investigated the shooting in line with a state law that requires outside law enforcement agencies to investigate officer-involved fatalities.

“I want to thank DCI and our District Attorney for their thorough investigation. These incidents are always difficult for everyone involved, no matter the outcome. The loss of life weighs heavily on all of us,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said in the statement

The Sheriff’s Office will now begin an administrative review of the incident, the statement says, and Woods remains on paid leave.

A statement from the DA's office says that in addition to Campbell, there was a woman in the front passenger seat and one in the rear of the Ford F150.

Woods told police dispatch he was holding the three at gunpoint, and then "Campbell put the truck in drive and began to slowly move forward," the statement says.

"The deputy gave verbal commands to put the vehicle in park," according to the office. "Mr. Campbell is seen raising his hands before putting the truck in reverse and moving the truck back into the parking stall. The deputy gave commands to put the vehicle in park and moved to the front of the truck placing his left hand on the front of the truck with his firearm in his right hand while continuing to give verbal commands. At this time, the deputy was between his squad and the F150."

At that point, Campbell and the front-seat passenger opened their doors, the office says, and Campbell got out.

"The deputy was giving verbal commands to stay in the car and to put the car in park," the statement continues. "Mr. Campbell appeared to be exiting the truck before he moved back into the driver’s seat and then he accelerated out of the parking stall while the deputy was still at the front of the truck.

"The deputy was moving backwards as the truck accelerated forward and he fired one shot into the truck through the driver’s side window striking Mr. Campbell as he drove off," the statement says. Campbell then drove to the back of the hotel before stopping in a grassy area along the fence line.

“A motor vehicle can be operated in a manner which is dangerous and poses a grave danger of bodily harm and/or death to an individual. A person fleeing from police driving a vehicle toward an officer on foot directly in front of said vehicle does pose a threat of great bodily harm and/or death to the officer,” Ozanne said in the statement. “Responding to that threat with deadly force may be permitted under the law.”

