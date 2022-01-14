No charges against Beloit officer who shot man after he lunged for her gun multiple times

The Rock County District Attorney said Friday that a Beloit police sergeant was using force that was "both legal and appropriate" when she shot a man who had attacked her and repeatedly lunged for her gun.
Sgt. Shannon Dykstra was placed on "administrative assignment" in late December for firing her gun twice at Jorge Bautista Almaraz, striking him, on Dec. 15 in Beloit.
Bautista Almaraz, 29, was taken to a Janesville hospital and was later released after his injuries were treated, the district attorney said. Neither the police nor the district attorney released further details on how seriously Bautista Almaraz was injured.
Bautista Almaraz has been charged with attempting to disarm an officer and criminal damage to property for throwing himself at a car shortly before the struggle with Dykstra, the district attorney said. No charges have been filed against Dykstra, according to court records.
"Sgt. Dykstra was repelling repeated attacks by Bautista Almaraz and was protecting not only her life, but the lives of any civilians who were in and around the vicinity of the incident and who were potential victims," District Attorney David O'Leary said in a statement.
The state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation completed its investigation of the officer involved shooting, but O'Leary said those won't be released until the conclusion of Bautista Almaraz's criminal case. O'Leary reviewed the reports, including body-worn camera footage, in coming in to his conclusion that Dykstra acted lawfully.
Dykstra stopped to check on the occupants of a car that was damaged near the 1600 block of Prairie Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Dec. 15, O'Leary said the reports show. The driver and passenger said Bautista Almaraz had thrown himself into the passenger side of the vehicle as they were driving. The car had a large dent in the door, and the side mirror was broken.
The driver tried multiple times to talk with Bautista Almaraz to see if he was OK, but Bautista Almaraz didn't respond and walked away, O'Leary said. Dykstra believed Bautista Almaraz was having a mental health issue, so she went after him.
As Dykstra spoke with Bautista Almaraz, he lunged at her and grabbed her gun. O'Leary said Bautista Almaraz had gotten a hold of Dykstra's weapon, and a struggle ensued. Dykstra was able to push him away from herself, pull out her gun and command Bautista Almaraz to get on the ground.
Dykstra backed away from Bautista Almaraz, but he repeatedly ran and lunged toward her, grabbing at her gun, O'Leary said the reports show. She shot Bautista Almaraz after one of his lunges.
O'Leary said Bautista Almaraz's behavior threatened the lives of those around him, and he was shot "as a direct result of Bautista Almaraz's own actions."