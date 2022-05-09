No arrests yet in attack on anti-abortion group's Madison office

Police said Monday that no one has been arrested yet in connection with a weekend fire and vandalism at the office of a prominent Wisconsin anti-abortion lobbying group.

Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said police are "combing the area" and "searching for digital evidence" in the attack at Wisconsin Family Action but that processing evidence will take time.

"Hate or violence do not advance any cause," Barnes said during a Monday afternoon press conference, where he was joined by officials from the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

"Unfortunately we're investigating the fruits of hate and violence in the form of an arson where a specific nonprofit group was targeted for their beliefs regarding the issue of abortion," he said.

The attack, which the FBI is helping investigate, came after two Catholic churches in Colorado, including one known for its annual anti-abortion display, were vandalized last week.

The leak last week of a draft opinion suggesting that the U.S. Supreme Court was on course to overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that legalized abortion nationwide sparked protests across the country, including multiple ones in Madison.

Madison police said a fire was set inside the Wisconsin Family Action office after a Molotov cocktail thrown into the building failed to ignite. The message “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either” was spray-painted on the exterior.

Flames were seen coming from the office at 2801 International Lane shortly after 6 a.m. by someone headed to the Dane County Regional Airport Sunday, Barnes said. No one was hurt.

Barnes said a ground-level window had been breached and there was smoke coming from the building but that the fire was put out by the fire department in about five minutes. He said fire investigators found a Molotov cocktail in the building and tests are being conducted to determine what was used to start the fire, he said.

"Multiple pieces of evidence," including a second Molotov cocktail, were collected from the scene, Barnes said, and turned over to federal law enforcement officials.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 608-255-2345 or contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Those providing tips can remain anonymous. Barnes asked specifically for people near the site of the fire to contact them if they have video cameras that might have collected footage of the incident.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who is up for reelection in November, decried the attack earlier Monday when asked about it at a groundbreaking event in a Madison suburb.

“It was a horrible, horrible incident,” Evers said, adding that whoever is responsible "should be arrested and put on trial. This is unacceptable.”

“Violence does not solve the issues we’re facing as a country,” Evers said.

The president of Wisconsin Family Action, Julaine Appling, said she believed the vandalism was a direct response to the leak of the court's draft opinion. She said “this attack fails to frighten us, and instead steels the resolve of law-abiding, common-sense, every-day folks to stand up and push back.”

Wisconsin Family Action has been a prominent force in the state for years, advocating for laws to limit access to abortions, fighting to overturn Roe v. Wade and working on numerous other hot-button social issues.

Clinics that perform abortions have sometimes been targeted by vandals, too, including as recently as January when a Planned Parenthood clinic in Tennessee was hit by arson. In 2012, an anti-abortion activist threw a firebomb into Planned Parenthood’s Appleton location. The perpetrator, an anti-abortion rights activist, was sentenced to 11 years in prison. The location closed a few years later after a mass shooting took place at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Colorado.

Arriving at the Wisconsin Family Action office on Sunday, Appling and group event coordinator Diane Westphall found shattered glass from a broken window covering a corner office riddled with burned books. The smell of smoke persisted for hours after the fire, which damaged the corner office carpet and the wall beneath the window.

The outside of the building also was sprayed with graffiti depicting an anarchy symbol and a coded anti-police slogan.

“What you’re going to see here is a direct threat against us,” Appling said. “Imagine if somebody had been in the office when this happened. They would have been hurt.”

Attorney General Josh Kaul called the arson “disgraceful and unacceptable.”

“This incident must be fully investigated and whoever is responsible should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he tweeted.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said she understands that people are afraid and angry in the wake of the leaked Supreme Court draft but that resorting to violence isn’t an acceptable response.

“Madison believes strongly in the right to free speech, but it must be exercised nonviolently by all sides in this increasingly contentious debate,” said the mayor, who on May 2 retweeted Politico's story about the draft Supreme Court opinion with the words "Welcome to Gilead," a reference to the dystopian novel "The Handmaid's Tale" about women forced to bear children for male rulers.

Rhodes-Conway called for Congress to pass a bill codifying the protections guaranteed under Roe v. Wade.

“This attack is abhorrent and should be condemned by all,” Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson said.

Republican gubernatorial candidate and former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch slammed the attack, saying, “The radicals are trying to stop us but they know we won’t be intimidated from defending life.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Nicholson added, “Disgusting behavior from the left.”

From across the aisle, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tom Nelson said, “I am committed to protecting women’s rights — but we must do it the right way. Violence and destruction are not the answer. I’m glad no one was hurt.”

Additionally, Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Sarah Godlewski said, “No one should resort to the kind of violence we have too often seen against abortion providers, doctors, and clinics — we defend our reproductive freedom by contacting our representatives, showing up at the ballot box, and marching in the streets. Violence is never the answer.”