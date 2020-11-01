No arrests Sunday in Far West Side triple shooting that killed one, injured two teens, Madison police say

No arrests had been made as of Sunday evening in the Far West Side triple shooting that on Saturday left a 30-year-old Madison man dead and two teens with life-threatening injuries, Madison police said.

"The investigation continues," Sgt. Wade Gummin said. "It’s too early to really give any updates."

Gummin said the police department also does not have any suspects at this time.

Officers responded to a call just before 1:40 p.m. on Saturday that three people had been shot at the Wexford Ridge apartment complex on Flower Lane, which is located across North Gammon Road from Jefferson Middle School.

The victim who died at the scene was found on the pavement of Flower Lane. Another victim was found in an apartment and the third was found about a half-block away at the corner of Colony Drive and North Gammon Road.

The two victims who survived, ages 17 and 18, were taken to a local hospital. They suffered significant injuries, but were expected to survive, acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said Saturday night.

Gummin said Sunday that the two teenagers were still in the hospital, but stable and able to speak.