No arrests Sunday in Far West Side triple shooting that killed man, injured 2 teens, Madison police say

Police were working to identify suspects in the Far West Side triple shooting Saturday that left a 30-year-old Madison man dead and two teens with life-threatening injuries.
“The investigation continues,” Madison police Sgt. Wade Gummin said Sunday. “It’s too early to really give any updates.”
Officers responded to a call just before 1:40 p.m. that three people had been shot at the Wexford Ridge apartment complex on Flower Lane, which is located across North Gammon Road from Jefferson Middle School.
The victim who died at the scene was found on the pavement of Flower Lane. Another victim was found in an apartment and the third was found about a half-block away at the corner of Colony Drive and North Gammon Road.
The two victims who survived, ages 17 and 18, were taken to a local hospital. They suffered significant injuries, but were expected to survive, acting Police Chief Vic Wahl said Saturday night.
Gummin said Sunday the two teenagers were still in the hospital, but stable and able to speak.
Police believe the people involved knew each other, and there is no ongoing threat to the community, Gummin said.
“We don’t believe this is a random incident,” Wahl said Saturday.
The death is the 11th homicide in Madison this year, tying the record 11 homicides set in 2017.
