Middleton police have not arrested anyone following an investigation of allegations of harassment between students in the Middleton High School football program.

Authorities in Middleton have turned over the findings of their investigation to the Dane County District Attorney's Office, which will make a decision on whether to file charges, Captain Jeremy Geiszler said on Monday.

Details and the extent of the harassment within the school's football program remain unclear but district officials have described it as a "student-to-student conduct."

Head football coach Jason Pertzborn, citing personal reasons, resigned shortly before the Middleton-Cross Plains School District and police announced their investigation late last month.

Pertzborn had worked as Middleton's football coach since 2019 and also worked as a business education teacher.

Pertzborn was one of five staff members who served up to 12 days of unpaid suspensions in 2010 after an investigation showed he and others viewed adult content on the district's email system. Pertzborn, who has been with the district since 2002, was given a verbal warning and told to stop sending inappropriate jokes.