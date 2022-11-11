Nine Holstein dead after cattle hauler tips over south of Waupun

Nine Holstein are dead after a cattle hauler tipped over on a highway on-ramp south of Waupun Thursday night.
The trailer began tipping on the soft shoulder of the northbound Highway 151 ramp at Highway 26 at around 9 p.m. after the 61-year-old Potosi man who was pulling the trailer with a 1994 Peterbilt pulled over to stop, according to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office.
The man was unable to keep the trailer, containing 38 cattle, from sliding down an embankment. Nine of the animals died as a result.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
Urban affairs, investigations, consumer help ("SOS")
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today