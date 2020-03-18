News media groups sue Assembly and chief clerk over denial of sexual harassment records

"As public officials and leaders of our caucus, we are committed to preventing and stopping incidents of harassment whenever they may occur in the Legislature," the statement read. "It's our job to create a culture of accountability and to ensure members and legislative employees are held to a high standard of conduct. Rep. Gruszynski failed to meet these standards with his actions."

Gruszynski apologized, calling his conduct "unprofessional and completely unacceptable."

In an email Wednesday, Gruszynski said he took the complaint seriously and apologized, and he followed all of the recommendations given to him by the Legislative Human Resources Office, which handles employment matters for the state Assembly and Senate.

"It has been explained to me that these documents have not been released to protect the identity of the individual that was involved that evening," Gruszynski wrote. "I have not been given a copy of the formal complaint" that was requested by media, "though I did make that request to Human Resources."

Gruszynski said his focus now is on helping constituents during the new coronavirus pandemic.

Gillian Drummond, spokeswoman for Attorney General Josh Kaul, said the AG's office has no comment on the lawsuit.