New York City woman who illegally sold abortion drugs to Wisconsin residents gets probation, fine

A New York City woman who illegally sold abortion-inducing drugs to people in Portage and several other Wisconsin cities was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson last week to two years of probation and a $10,000 fine, authorities reported.
On March 20, Urusla Wing, 42, pleaded guilty to one count in an indictment that charged her with conspiracy to defraud the FDA, U.S. Postal Service, and U.S. Customs.
The indictment alleged that Wing operated a blog called “the Macrobiotic Stoner,” with a secret page called “My Secret Bodega,” where she sold foreign-sourced versions of Mifepristone and Misoprostol from India that were not approved by the FDA for use in the U.S., according to the office of Scott Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.
Wing admitted when she pleaded guilty that she operated a fake jewelry business called Fatima’s Bead Basket to hide her illegal conduct, and that she inserted a necklace or other item of jewelry into the shipping envelope to serve as the cover piece of merchandise being mailed to the customer. She then packaged the misbranded prescription drugs into a smaller packet that was in a hidden panel and taped to the inside of the shipping envelope. Wing also disguised the nature of the item being purchased by listing jewelry product names on the invoice.
Wing also admitted that she created a second fake online jewelry business called Morocco International and a fake merchant processing portal for use as a cover for selling the misbranded prescription drugs on her secret page. By creating this fake merchant processing portal, Wing allowed her Macrobiotic Stoner clients to pay for the misbranded drugs using their credit cards, with the sales showing up on the merchant account as jewelry, and not Mifepristone or Misoprostol.
The Food and Drug Administration permits the drugs to be prescribed by a licensed physician, dispensed by a pharmacist and administrated in a health care facility under supervision of a health care professional. Wing didn’t have a license to sell or ship the drugs.
Peterson also ordered Wing to forfeit $61,753, which represented the cost of the Mifepristone and Misoprostol pills that Wing sold from 2016 to 2018.
At her sentencing, Peterson said her conduct created a danger to the public in two ways. First, it allowed people to obtain the drugs such as a Marathon County man who allegedly used them in an attempt to induce his girlfriend to abort her 120-day pregnancy without her knowledge or consent, which resulted in the man being charged in Marathon County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide of an unborn child. Second, Wing could not vouch for the safety of the product she was distributing.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.