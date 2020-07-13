New York City woman who illegally sold abortion drugs to Wisconsin residents gets probation, fine

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A New York City woman who illegally sold abortion-inducing drugs to people in Portage and several other Wisconsin cities was sentenced by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson last week to two years of probation and a $10,000 fine, authorities reported.

On March 20, Urusla Wing, 42, pleaded guilty to one count in an indictment that charged her with conspiracy to defraud the FDA, U.S. Postal Service, and U.S. Customs.

The indictment alleged that Wing operated a blog called “the Macrobiotic Stoner,” with a secret page called “My Secret Bodega,” where she sold foreign-sourced versions of Mifepristone and Misoprostol from India that were not approved by the FDA for use in the U.S., according to the office of Scott Blader, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Wing admitted when she pleaded guilty that she operated a fake jewelry business called Fatima’s Bead Basket to hide her illegal conduct, and that she inserted a necklace or other item of jewelry into the shipping envelope to serve as the cover piece of merchandise being mailed to the customer. She then packaged the misbranded prescription drugs into a smaller packet that was in a hidden panel and taped to the inside of the shipping envelope. Wing also disguised the nature of the item being purchased by listing jewelry product names on the invoice.