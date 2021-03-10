New sex assault charges filed against former McFarland teacher in case involving former student

Five more felony charges were filed Wednesday against a former McFarland fourth-grade teacher, and three were filed against his roommate, after a former student told a forensic interviewer last week that the two men sexually assaulted him then tied him up and forced him to watch the men have sex, according to a criminal complaint.

Andrew C. Meeks, 37, of Madison, was charged in 2019 with first-degree sexual assault of a child, child enticement, causing mental harm to a child and exposing a child to harmful descriptions following his arrest by McFarland police. The charges followed an investigation into a suspected inappropriate relationship between Meeks and the boy, who was 12 years old when the initial charges were filed.

According to the new complaint, the boy told an interviewer at Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center on March 3 about an alleged assault that happened on July 15, 2018, when the boy was 11.

The new complaint charges Meeks with two counts of first-degree sexual assault of a child under 12, child enticement, causing a child to view sexual activity and false imprisonment.

The older complaint alleges incidents that happened in 2019.