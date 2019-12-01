How to help

For more information about Selah Freedom or to make a donation, visit: selahfreedom.com/getinvolved

If you are homeless or near-homeless and need help, call the toll-free Dane County Housing Crisis Line at 855-510-2323. For other housing questions or general assistance, call the United Way of Dane County helpline at 2-1-1 or go to danecountyhomeless.org.

To report a case of suspected sex trafficking, especially in matters of immediate danger, call 911.

To share information on known traffickers or victims, contact the Wisconsin Department of Justice, which receives calls 24 hours a day at, 608-266-1671.

To make a cyber tip report, contact the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 800-843-5678, or to make an online report, missingkids.org/cybertipline

Locally, trafficking victims seeking support can contact Project Respect at 608-283-6435.

If you would like to help the homeless: The United Way’s 2-1-1 helpline also is a place to call to give help. Or go to volunteeryourtime.org or danecountyhomeless.org.