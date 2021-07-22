New Mexico man arrested in Janesville for attempted sex crimes involving child, authorities say

A grand jury has indicted a New Mexico man who was arrested in Janesville last month for attempted sex crimes involving a child, according to the office of acting U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea

Matthew D. Engelhardt, 32, of Roswell, was charged with using a means of interstate commerce to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity and with traveling in interstate commerce with the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with another person. The child actually was an officer posing as a child, according to the criminal complaint.

The indictment alleges that from April 18, 2019 to June 30, Engelhardt used Facebook Messenger to attempt to persuade a minor to engage in sexual activity for which a person could be charged with second-degree sexual assault of a child in Wisconsin, O’Shea said.

The indictment also alleges that on June 23, Engelhardt traveled in interstate commerce with the purpose of engaging in illicit sexual conduct with another person.

Engelhardt was arrested in Janesville on June 30, 2021 and is being held at the Dane County Jail.